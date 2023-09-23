South Africa v Ireland live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

South Africa's Jasper Wiese tussles with Ireland's Andrew Porter

08:47 PM BST

Half-time: RSA 3 IRE 7

Ireland knock on after a couple of phases, with more stoic Springbok defence, and that’s that.

And... breathe. A thrilling first half, with just the one try - through Ireland wing Mack Hansen - leaves the match tantalisingly poised at the break.

What a game it has been. Two terrific teams going tooth and nail.

08:45 PM BST

40 mins: RSA 3 IRE 7

Ireland are building something here.

South Africa go on the attack, Arendse at first receiver from the scrum, and Libbok flings a suspiciously forward long pass out to Kolbe. Hansen drags him down, and when the ball is recycled Van der Flier wins the holding-on penalty.

Ireland will throw in on the South African 22 with the clock in the red.

08:43 PM BST

37 mins: RSA 3 IRE 7

Ireland opt for the aerial route and Arendse spills! Willemse tidies but the Springboks have to do it from their own 22.

Libbok clears, keeping the ball in play. Gibson-Park fires a monster pass out to Lowe in space, from the base of the ruck.

The wing chips on, but there’s too much on it, with the ball trickling dead.

South Africa will put into the scrum just inside their own half - wide on the right.

08:42 PM BST

37 mins: RSA 3 IRE 7

Ireland make a bit of a hash of the restart but they secure their line-out ball on their own line and, with Doris carrying athletically, Du Toit is penalised for not rolling away.

Ireland to throw in just short of halfway.

08:40 PM BST

CON SEXTON: RSA 3 IRE 7

A stunning strike from the Ireland captain, from the wrong side, to extend his side’s lead.

08:39 PM BST

TRY HANSEN: RSA 3 IRE 5

The opening try!

Ireland keep it tight, but opt against the maul. Van der Flier has two gos, O’Mahony, too.

Sexton loops, dummies, and gets to within a metre.

Lowe spots Hansen in space and when the ball is recycled the wing crosses - but leaves it late to dot down. He was close to the dead-ball area!

08:36 PM BST

31 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

This has been enthralling so far - gripping. Who says you need tries to have fun?

Aki does! The centre streaks through, first phase, charging from his own half to the Springbok 22.

Sexton finds Lowe with the inside ball as Ireland look to settle into their slick phase-play.

But the South African defence is mighty again - Van der Flier is hammered by Arendse.

Aki is away down the left, but Mostert is penalised for not releasing the centre on the floor.

Ireland go back to the corner...

08:32 PM BST

Ireland's chance

08:32 PM BST

29 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

Keenan clears and South Africa have the line-out outside their own 22.

Etzebeth claims it, the Springboks kick and Arendse claims. De Klerk kicks again from the base and Lowe doesn’t get long, scragged by Willemse inside the Irish 22.

Gibson-Park box-kicks, Arendse drops, and Ireland will restart with a scrum inside their own half.

08:30 PM BST

26 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

Sexton continues - and there’s another wonderfully solid scrum.

De Klerk finds Kriel, who’s chopped by Aki two metres short - he offloads to Kolisi in support but the skipper can’t hold on and Doris comes away with it.

Ireland clear, the kick-chase is enthusiastic, and they force a South African knock-on just outside the Irish 22.

Fields of Athenry is echoing around the Stade de France.

08:27 PM BST

23 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

De Allende has flattened Sexton now!

Du Toit takes South Africa up to the Irish line but he’s stripped by Lowe and Ireland dot down over the tryline.

This looks like it’s going to be restarting as a Springbok scrum.

Ireland draws its breath for Johnny, who’s receiving treatment..

08:25 PM BST

22 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

It’s not straight from Kelleher.

South Africa are obliterating the Irish line-out here.

Would it be too savage and panicky to suggest that Sheehan comes on for Kelleher?

Meanwhile, Henshaw is coming on for Ringrose after that clash with De Allende. An HIA. He might be back.

08:24 PM BST

21 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

De Allende sits Ringrose down - that looks to have hurt the centre.

Then, Libbok threads the most savage kick towards the Irish corner. Keenan is forced to watch it trickle into touch a metre from Ireland’s line.

Ireland win the line-out but Etzebeth half-charges down Gibson-Park and Ireland will have to do it again from inside the 22.

The standard of this game is quite something.

08:22 PM BST

19 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

Ireland secure the line-out ball but that is phenomenal from Arendse.

Van der Flier feeds Gibson-Park, the scrum-half putting Aki through a half-gap, getting over the gainline, but the wing jackals incredibly well to win a holding-on penalty.

South Africa, again, survive and clear.

08:20 PM BST

18 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

Scrummaging nirvana ends with Willemse beating Gibson-Park down the right.

Ireland rally superbly, however, to stifle the Springboks’ momentum after a meaty Etzebeth carry and Lowe wins the holding-on penalty.

Sexton gives his side a line-out on the South African 22.

08:17 PM BST

16 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

Beirne wins a turnover in midfield after Kolisi is met by three Irish defenders.

The issue, however, is that the lock drops the ball as he wins it.

Scrum South Africa on their own 10-metre line.

08:16 PM BST

14 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

Penalty South Africa!

Furlong engages early at the scrum and O’Keeffe loses patience.

The Springboks clear with ease, up to their own 10-metre line.

08:15 PM BST

14 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

So close from Ireland - and far better!

They win their first line-out, at the fifth attempt, and Van der Flier cannons into the midfield.

Ireland recycle, and Ringrose dummies superbly before firing a wide pass to Keenan. The full-back beats Kriel for pace and only a last-gasp tackle stops him five metres short.

It ends with an Irish knock-on over the line, but South Africa will restart with a five-metre scrum.

08:13 PM BST

12 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

Make that zero from four... this is becoming a real concern - already.

De Klerk clears up to the South African 10-metre line.

08:12 PM BST

11 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

Free-kick from the scrum with Ireland early on the engage.

South Africa scrum again. Wiese carries off the back dynamically, chopped by Van der Flier.

Hansen defuses a De Klerk bomb - and takes a shot for his troubles - before Etzebeth is penalised for a ruck infringement on halfway.

Back to the line-out we go, on the Springbok five-metre line, with Ireland zero from three so far...

08:09 PM BST

8 mins: RSA 3 IRE 0

Again, the Springboks give no quarter defensively, but De Klerk is penalised for a deliberate knock-on from a Sexton pass on halfway.

Sexton gives Ireland the line-out just outside the South African 22 - but the Irish knock-on in the line.

First scrum!

08:07 PM BST

PEN LIBBOK: RSA 3 IRE 0

An early lead with a simple shot for Libbok.

It’s been frenetic and, although it’s only five minutes in, South Africa look absolutely on it.

08:06 PM BST

4 mins: RSA 0 IRE 0

Length-of-the-field stuff!

South Africa clear and the bounce is vicious, deceiving Lowe. Arendse claims, feeds Kriel inside and only a superb last-gasp tackle from Ringrose stops the Springbok, on the Irish 22.

South Africa keep the ball in hand, Wiese carries like a train. It’s frenetic, Ireland pile off their feet and it’s a penalty to the Springboks.

Kolisi points at the sticks.

08:04 PM BST

3 mins: RSA 0 IRE 0

Tense.

Ireland just about claim the line-out through Doris. Beirne, Aki and Ringrose carry but the South African defence is physical as we expected.

Kitshoff does not roll away, however, and it’s a penalty to Ireland.

They go to the corner - but Du Toit steals!

08:02 PM BST

1 min: RSA 0 IRE 0

Goodness me - that’s a nervy start from South Africa!

De Klerk wants to run it out of the 22, his pass is asking a lot of Kolbe and the wing spills into touch out wide.

Seconds earlier, Willemse was absolutely floored by Kelleher.

Van der Flier is receiving some treatment, too.

It’s all happening!

08:00 PM BST

Kick-off!

Here we go!

Let’s hope it’s a match befitting the billing.

Sexton will get us under way.

07:56 PM BST

News flash

The anthems, unfortunately, are still a mess.

‘Ireland’s Call’, even with music backing, is simply too fast.

The crowd can’t keep up - it’s like they’re singing in a canon!

07:55 PM BST

Here come the teams!

Kolisi and Mbonambi offering their usual in-tunnel sing-song as they wait.

The sides emerge and the Stade de France is rocking!

07:50 PM BST

Teams reminder

Shortly, both sides will be out in Paris.

Before the anthems, here’s a reminder of tonight’s line-ups, with both teams virtually at full strength.

A reminder, too, in case you weren’t aware - where have you been? - that seven of South Africa’s eight replacements are forwards.

South Africa starting XV: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach.

Ireland starting XV: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.

07:44 PM BST

A snippet from Paris

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both present at the Stade de France, cheering on the Irish. World Rugby data suggests that Ireland supporters will outnumber Springboks fans by two one. 24,000 to 12,000 according to ticket data. Johnny Sexton received a huge cheer when he first appeared running along the deadball line to the 22.

Parisian Guinness sales set to hit record levels...

07:39 PM BST

Andy Farrell speaks to ITV

The preparation has been great - as it should be. The players have owned the week. There’s a nice nervous tension and that normally transfers into a nice performance. We’re playing against a world-class side, the reigning champions. We know all about them, but it’s about respecting ourselves and imposing our game on them - we’ll try to do that. [Does South Africa’s bench affect us?] Not at all. It’s all about us.

07:32 PM BST

Who's your money on?

Let me know in the comments.

I’m going... Ireland by four, but I’m not confident - in any way.

07:24 PM BST

The fans are ready. . .

South Africa fans

Fans of South Africa

Ireland supporters

07:19 PM BST

Today's referee

Kiwi referee Ben O’Keeffe will take charge of the match. The 2023 Rugby World Cup is O’Keeffe’s second as an official after he took charge of three matches at the 2019 tournament.

07:16 PM BST

06:59 PM BST

Team news

Ireland

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been recalled in the only change to Ireland’s starting XV.

Gibson-Park, who sat out his side’s 59-16 win over Tonga, will resume his half-back partnership with captain Johnny Sexton at Stade de France, with Conor Murray dropping to the bench.

Jamison Gibson-Park

Hooker Dan Sheehan is in line for his first appearance since suffering a foot injury in last month’s warm-up win over England after being named among the replacements.

Ireland starting XV: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.

South Africa

The reigning champions have recalled their star names as part of 13 personnel changes.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi and Damian Willemse, who switches from fly-half to full-back, are the only two starting players retained from Sunday’s 76-0 thrashing of Pool B minnows Romania.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has opted for a seven-one split of forwards and backs on a stacked bench for the Stade de France showdown.

His selection shows just one enforced alteration from the team which launched their title defence with an 18-3 win over Scotland on September 10, with Mbonambi continuing in place of Malcolm Marx, whose tournament was ended by a serious knee injury sustained in that game.

As expected, lock Eben Etzebeth has overcome a shoulder issue to take his place in a formidable XV captained by flanker Siya Kolisi. Ulster prop Steven Kitshoff starts, while Jean Kleyn, who represented Ireland at the last World Cup, and fellow Munster lock RG Snyman are among the replacements.

South Africa starting XV: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach.

06:54 PM BST

The clash we’ve all been waiting for. . .

Hello and welcome to the one we’ve all been waiting for, the clash of the pool stages, Ireland against South Africa in Paris.

Tonight, we shall be spoiled. It is not often in the pool stages of the World Cup that the No 1 ranked side faces the reigning world champions, but that is exactly what’s happening at the Stade de France.

Both teams are virtually at full strength, too - so it should be a cracker. There is more pressure on Ireland to win, however, given South Africa have already played - and defeated - Scotland. A loss tonight to Andy Farrell’s side and the pressure will pile on them to defeat Scotland in the final round of the pool stages, in what would probably be a straight knockout match.

This week, however, there has only been one story in town - and it has had nothing to do with Ireland. It has centred around the Springboks’ decision to select seven out of eight forwards on the bench.

On Friday, Mzwandile Stick, South Africa’s backs coach, explained that decision: “It’s a World Cup, the biggest tournament you can get involved in. If you don’t get people talking about your team, then maybe you are doing something wrong. We just focus on our strengths and what works for us. Sometimes it is not always seven-one but, for this game, knowing the challenge that lies ahead and the quality of Ireland, we just wanted to make sure we have got fresh legs on the field.”

Ireland have not followed suit. In fact, Farrell has not even gone with a six-two split, sticking with the conventional five forwards and three backs. Paul O’Connell, Ireland’s forwards coach, says he has no problem with the Springboks’ tactics, focusing instead on his own squad.

“I don’t have a problem with it, that’s for sure,” O’Connell said. “If you have guys to cover there, it makes sense, if you feel it gives you something, fair play to them. Our plan is five-three, theirs is seven-one. I don’t give it a whole lot more thought than that.”

Next, all the team news!

