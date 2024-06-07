South Africa v Ireland 'will be almost like a war'

South Africa's former Munster centre Damian de Allende says the first Test in the two-match series between the Springboks and Ireland in Pretoria on 6 July will be "almost like a war".

Ireland went into last year's World Cup ranked as the globe's top international team but while they beat the Springboks in the group stage, South Africa regrouped to retain the title as they returned to the number one spot.

The Irish have won the last three meetings between the sides and De Allende insists, nearly seven years on, he is also still smarting from the 38-3 Dublin hammering dished out to the Springboks in November 2017.

South Africa will be back in action for the first time since winning the World Cup when they face Ireland at Pretoria's Loftus Versfeld and 78-cap De Allende says he can't wait for the game.

"It is the first Test match for us together as a group after we have won the World Cup in front of our own crowd," he told RugbyPass TV.

“We never got that luxury after winning the 2019 World Cup because of Covid and everything like that.

"That first game against Ireland at Loftus, whether I play or not, it is just going to feel almost like a war."

Springboks felt 'disrespected'

De Allende still recalls how the Springboks felt "disrespected" by heavy media criticism after the crushing 2017 defeat in Dublin which led to Allister Coetzee losing his job and the beginning of Rassie Erasmus' hugely successful era in charge.

“For us as a group and for us as Springboks, it is about getting respect back, not their respect, but our own respect.

"We don’t need to but we really want to beat Ireland. It is going to be an incredible Test match."

De Allende doubts that Andy Farrell can match the emotional drive that Rassie Erasmus gives the Springboks [Getty Images]

Ireland's rise to the top of the world rankings under coach Andy Farrell came during a 17-game winning run which was heartbreakingly ended as their World Cup quarter-final hoodoo continued in the defeat by New Zealand in Paris last October.

And while the World Cup was a massive disappointment for the Irish nation, Farrell has continued to receive huge plaudits for his stewardship of the side with another Six Nations title banked in March.

However, De Allende says he doubts that Farrell, as an Englishman, can match the emotional drive that Erasmus gives the Springboks.

“We get the emotional driver. It’s hard to say. Andy Farrell is English so I don’t know if he knows much about Ireland, their history and what has happened in the past.

“Because Rassie is South African and he loves South Africa so much – he’s played for the Springboks – he knows how to make us tick as South Africans and he knows how to make South Africa tick."

Following the first Test in Pretoria, the sides will meet again on 13 July in Durban.