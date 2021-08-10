South Africa Tightens Crypto Taxation Regulations

BeInCrypto –

The South African Revenue Service (​​SARS) tightens its regulations on the taxation of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies up to 45%.

From a recent report from a South African business journal, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) intends to tighten their policy on crypto taxation. For South Africans taxpayers this means their intentions while holding crypto, determines whether their holdings and gains are revenue or capital.

Holding intentions, according to the measure, depend on the length of holding and the frequency of trades. For those which register as gains they can be taxed at a maximum of 45% and capital at a maximum of 18%.

