South Africa skipper Kolisi says squad's up for 'special' game against England

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi declared he and his teammates were ready and motivated for the World Cup semi-final against England on Saturday night at the Stade de France.

Kolisi, the first Black man to skipper the national rugby union team, led the South Africans to their third World Cup title four years ago with a 32-12 destruction of England in Yokohama.

Thirteen of the England squad for the semi-final clash were involved in that defeat.

"Lots of their players want to prove something," said Kolisi. "They have improved compared to before the World Cup. You can see the intent, the work-rate, the aggression they have around the field. It's a completely different team, that's why they are the only unbeaten team in the tournament."

Before their opening Group D game in Marseille on 9 September against Argentina, England had lost seven of their nine games in 2023.

And the calamitous air hovering over the squad seemed to be lingering. Tom Curry was sent off three minutes into the match for a dangerous tackle.

But rather than a 77-minute countdown to ignominy, up stepped George Ford.

Success

Straight of back and firm of purpose, Ford rallied the troops and with his boot bedazzled the South Americans with all of England's points in the 27-10 win.

He orchestrated an equally gritty victory over Japan, which set England fair before Owen Farrell returned from suspension to lead the 71-0 romp against Chile.



