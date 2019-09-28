South Africa Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures: squad, match dates and latest team news

Faf de Klerk starts a Springbok attack - AP

Who is in South Africa's World Cup squad?

The South African Rugby World Cup team is captained by Siya Kolisi .

What date is South Africa's second match?

It is against Namibia on Saturday September 28.

Who is in South Africa's group?

What are South Africa's full RWC fixtures?

MATCH ONE

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13... International Stadium Yokohama... Saturday, September 21... 10.45am BST... (ITV)

MATCH TWO

South Africa vs Namibia... City of Toyota Stadium... Saturday, September 28... 10.45am BST... (ITV)

MATCH THREE

South Africa vs Italy... Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa... Friday, October 4... 10.45am BST... (ITV 4)

MATCH FOUR

South Africa vs Canada... Kobe Misaki Stadium... Tuesday, October 8... 11.15am BST... (ITV 4)

When are the knockout rounds?

The quarter-finals are on October 19-20.

The semi-finals are on October 26-27.

The Bronze Final is on November 1.

The Final is on November 2.

What is the latest South Africa team news?

Cheslin Kolbe's jet shoes caught the eye in South Africa's opening 23-13 Rugby World Cup Pool B loss to New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday, providing an 'x-factor' that bamboozled even the world's best defensive line.

The diminutive Springbok may not have the power of other wings in the competition, but he possesses pace to burn, a wicked side-step, accuracy under the high ball and bravery on defence that belies his relatively small frame.

The cousin of 2016 Olympic gold medallist and 400-metres world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, speed is in his genes, but what he is showing now is a rugby brain to match that makes him one of the most dangerous backline players in Japan.

The 25-year-old is an example of a South African player who had to leave the country’s shores to take his craft to the next level, signing for French Top 14 side Toulouse from the Stormers in 2017.

His improvement from a raw youngster to an accomplished international in two years has been impressive, with his nine carries totalling 118-metres against New Zealand almost double the number of any other player on the pitch.

With the Boks trailing by four points, he had an opportunity to put his side in front after a clean break, but could not beat All Black flyhalf Richie Mo’unga, much to his irritation.

"He (Mo’unga) showed a good pair of heels, but I think I could have gone a bit quicker to his outside and backed myself," Kolbe told reporters.

"I’ll just make sure that whenever there’s another opportunity like that I’ll capitalise.

"My first game in a World Cup is a memory I'll take with me throughout my career. It’s not the result we wanted, but it’s a long competition."