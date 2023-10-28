South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa puts himself at the centre of World Cup celebrations

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa lifts The Webb Ellis Cup with Siya Kolisi - Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa thrust himself front and centre of the Springboks’ World Cup celebrations - lifting the trophy just eight seconds after captain Siya Kolisi.

Ramaphosa flew to France for the final in Paris, which South Africa won 12-11 after a titanic struggle against New Zealand.

The 70-year-old wore a Springbok jersey, bringing to mind Nelson Mandela and his iconic role in South Africa’s 1995 World Cup final victory over the same opponents.

Ramaphosa was then in the middle of the victory celebrations, having welcomed the players and officials to the stage while being sheltered under an umbrella held by French president Emmanuel Macron.

When Springbok captain Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis trophy Ramaphosa then got even more involved, wandering into the centre of the stage from the side of the celebrations.

Ramaphosa appeared to ask for the trophy and was given it by Kolisi, raising it above his head with both hands before any other South African player had lifted it.

Kolisi appeared more than happy for Ramphosa to be integral to the Springbok celebrations, having done the same when South Africa won the trophy in Japan four years ago.

KINGS OF RUGBY



Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup once again 🏆#RWC2023 | #RWCFinal | #NZLvRSA pic.twitter.com/3GKWypsPX0 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 28, 2023

Ramaphosa had previously suggested he would grant a public holiday if South Africa retained their trophy, although as of Saturday night it was unclear whether he had done so or not.

Mandela provided perhaps the most iconic moment in rugby history when he wore a Springbok shirt for the 1995 World Cup final at Ellis Park, Johannesburg.

Mandela had been President of South Africa for just a year when he wore the No6 shirt in tribute to Francois Pienaar, the captain of the Springboks. It was unclear if Ramaphosa had done the same in tribute to Kolisi, who also wears No 6.

