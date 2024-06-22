South Africa overpower plucky Wales to claim convincing win at Twickenham

Try-scorer Makazole Mapimpi is congratulated by Franco Mostert - Getty Images/Warren Little

South Africa 41 Wales 13

In the end South Africa won comfortably at Twickenham but a callow Wales side made the back-to-back world champions earn their eventual healthy cushion on the scoreboard, in a game which was littered with interesting refereeing decisions around the scrum and on a potential forward pass for one of the Springboks’ five tries.

It was some effort in the first half by Wales, unfancied and written off, with their resources decimated largely due to player-release issues but also injuries, taking on the back-to-back world champions who, despite missing a huge chunk of the side from the recent Rugby World Cup final, were massive favourites, with 637 caps in their side to Wales’ 302. Two yellow cards for Rio Dyer and Aaron Wainwright made Wales’ challenge even steeper – trailing 14-3 after scores from Jesse Kriel and a penalty try – before they rallied.

Aphelele Fassi ended up in a right tangle claiming a catch, his boot hitting Taine Plumtree around the neck, and his subsequent yellow card – which stayed yellow after a bunker review – produced a maul try for Dewi Lake to reel Wales back into the game.

By the break, South Africa, looking out of sorts, only led by a point at 14-13 following a Sam Costelow strike after a wheeling penalty against Ox Nche, whose overall scrummaging dominance, much like South Africa’s as a whole, seemed to go unrewarded.



With a Makazole Mapimpi try right after the break, South Africa were back in control, but should it have stood? Replays can admittedly play tricks on you, and a TMO check ruled the pass from Kriel was legitimate. Even so, it didn’t look right.

The arrival of Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe meant the Springboks started to cash in on their scrum power upfront, for a while anyway, before another surprise wheeling penalty went Wales’ way. Warren Gatland’s side kept scrapping, coming close to another try, with referee Chris Bushy unable to see any grounding.

But in the final stages Wales’ accuracy faded, penalised too often and gifting South Africa points – through a first Test penalty for Sacha Mngomezulu from just inside his own half – and territory, which the Springboks turned into a maul try for Mbonambi.

A final score for the rapid Edwill van der Merwe, who produced a brilliant bit of defence to deny Wales in the first half and was named player of the match, capped off what on paper looks like an easier victory than it actually was, even if the final score was roughly what everyone expected.

South Africa v Wales: As it happened

04:14 PM BST

Du Toit lifts the Qatar Airways Cup

Streamers and confetti covers the Springboks as their skipper hoists the trophy above his head.

Not an unfamiliar position for the South Africans...

That will do it from us here. Barbarians vs Fiji up next at Twickenham.

Another trophy for South Africa - Getty/Ben Stansall

04:12 PM BST

Welsh captain Dewi Lake

“A lot of positives for us to take away.

“You have to take your opportunities when they come. There were plenty of opportunities for us to get points on the board.

“[South Africa scored] Two quick tries out the blocks - its on us to stop that. I think our discipline let us down in those parts.

“When chances arrive we have to take them.”

On playing Australia next:

“We’re both two teams in need of bounce back performances. For us its about learning and learning quickly.”

04:10 PM BST

The winners speak

Debutant Edwill van der Merwe talking on the South African training camp and his performance.

“I think, really our preparation these last two weeks has been incredible.

“I could just play, be myself, and play rugby.”

The the captain Pieter-Steph du Toit has his say.

“The game we started quite well, the first half and the second half, but then there was a period where we slipped a bit.

“We’ve only be together two weeks now.”

Only two weeks together but South Africa look strong. A few errors will need to be ironed out, but Erasmus will surely be happy with the way they closed this one out.

04:06 PM BST

FULL-TIME

Well that ended as expected for South Africa. After a hectic start, it looked like they were going to pull away early. But credit to Gatland’s men for battling their way back into this. They ran out of wind as the second half wheeled on, and the Springbok’s were characteristically ruthless, but this was a closer game than the score-line suggests.

04:00 PM BST

Edwill Van der Merwe is your MAN OF THE MATCH

What a debut for the 28 year-old - Getty/Ben Stansall

03:58 PM BST

80 mins: South Africa 32 Wales 13

Last scrum here for South Africa as the clock strikes red. They earn another penalty and its taken quickly with de Allende looking to get his hands on the ball.

Theres an accidental offside and that’ll do it.

03:56 PM BST

79 mins: South Africa 32 Wales 13

Wales come back but a thumping hit from Nututhuko Mchunu sends their efforts back. Liam Williams chases a chipped kick over the top and there will be a review for a possible penalty.

The referee disagrees with Williams, and it’ll be a goal line drop out. A nice final effort from the exeprienced Welsh winger.

03:53 PM BST

TRY

75 mins: South Africa 41 Wales 13

ANOTHER try for South Africa and its the debutant Edwill van der Merwe! After another fantastic take from the marshal of the air Aphele Fassi, der Merwe has an opportunity to dive through the Welsh defence in the middle of the park. He darts through the line and then shows off his lightning pace, evading his would be tacklers and placing it under the posts.

03:49 PM BST

72 mins: South Africa 34 Wales 13

More replacements for Wales as Eddie James and Jacob Beethem take the field. Costelow is off despite having a great game - a sign of surrender?

03:44 PM BST

TRY

69 mins: South Africa 34 Wales 13

South Africa immediately pile the pressure back on and have a line out on the Welsh 5 metre line.

A classic driving maul from the Springboks and its Bongi Mbonambi who stretches out for the try. He could’ve been off just moments ago and now he’s over the line for 14th try in test rugby.

Its converted from just to the right of the posts and that should do it for this one - Wales look well and truly beaten despite some valiant resistance.

The look of a warrior - Getty/Warren Little

03:42 PM BST

65 mins: South Africa 27 Wales 13

Grant Williams with an incisive run through the Welsh defence and forces a penalty as Harri O’Connor is penalised for holding on.

A loooong kick from Feinberg-Mngomezulu who converts the penalty and South Africa are now up by two converted tries. This looks out of reach for Wales

That is a tough name to type.

03:38 PM BST

63 mins: South Africa 24 Wales 13

More scrappy play from South Africa at the line out. They just refuse to put this game to bed.

The frustration is clear.

03:36 PM BST

61 mins: South Africa 24 Wales 13

Penalty for Wales as Mbonambi is deemed to have led with his head into a tackle on Gareth Thomas prior to his substitution. Wales will kick for posts in search of the try which might get them within touching distance.

Etzebeth is off now. One of his quieter games in green and yellow.

Bongi bangs his head - PA Wire/Andrew Matthews

03:34 PM BST

Replacements for both sides

Wilhemse’s debut is over as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu comes on to replace him. A fine start to his international career, he should be happy with that one.

James Ratti replaces Matthew Screech whilst Kemsley Mathias is on for Gareth Thomas.

TMO are intervening again, citing head to head contact.

03:32 PM BST

60 mins: South Africa 24 Wales 13

South Africa are starting to get sloppy here. Too many handling errors and then pinged for a penalty after the skipper du Toit is leaning on the ruck. Its been an exceedingly quiet afternoon for the experienced South African second-row.

03:30 PM BST

58 mins: South Africa 24 Wales 13

They look at about 12 different angles but there is no clear evidence of a try. We move on but that is much better from the Welsh who will look to mount a comeback in the final quarter here.

03:28 PM BST

58 mins: South Africa 24 Wales 13

Wales now have a line out on the South African 5 metre line. The maul is held, and then breaks and Wales are over the line. The on-field decision is no try but this will go to TMO. They’ve been busy today...

03:24 PM BST

57 mins: South Africa 24 Wales 13

Despite brutal pressure from South Africa, the Welsh defence is holding on and earns themselves a penalty after it looked like the Springboks might break through.

The Boks come again but Wainwright is there, yet again. He slows down and holds up Kwagga Smith, waiting for help from Grady, winning a penalty for his country. He absolutely loves it.

Wainwright is having a stormer here.

03:22 PM BST

53 mins: South Africa 24 Wales 13

Replacements across the board for South Africa on here including Grant Williams on at scrum-half for Faf de Klerk.

A fantastic penalty kick to the corner sets up a dangerous attack for the Boks who begin a storming assault on the Welsh try-line.

Evan Roos is over the line but he’s held up by Gareth Thomas with a fantastic try-saving tackle, preventing Evan Roos from scoring his first test try.

03:19 PM BST

52 mins: South Africa 24 Wales 13

Carter goes in high on Frans Malherbe and there is clear contact between shoulder and head. However, its definitely a late drop in height and referee Chris Busby says no yellow and just a penalty.

A lifeline for Wales who avoiding going down a man for the third time this game.

03:17 PM BST

52 mins: South Africa 24 Wales 13

Some big hitting from the South African front row in the middle of the park, trying to punch their way through.

Malherbe is sent back hard but the Boks get the ball out quickly trying to break down this right wing. It finds the danger man van der Merwe who cuts back inside and is quickly brought down.

TMO is having a look at a head contact tackle her by Ben Carter. Will there be yet another yellow for Wales?

03:14 PM BST

50 mins: South Africa 24 Wales 13

Another fantastic take from Aphelele Fassi - he owns the air - and theres another penalty for South Africa. The Welsh seem to be tiring here and will need to get going if they want to pull off yet another comeback this game.

03:13 PM BST

48 mins: South Africa 24 Wales 13

The scrum for South Africa here finally going according to the plan. They force Wales back and earn a hard-fought penalty. Kolisi is in the stands and shown on the big screen, welcomed with a round of cheers.

Wilhemse goes for posts and sticks it. It’s all gone well for him since he missed his first. South Africa building another lead early in this second half.

03:08 PM BST

44 mins: South Africa 21 Wales 13

Brave in the air again from Aphelele Fassi, he’s claiming everything in the air today, sometimes boot first! Liam Williams is pinged for hitting him before he’s landed, and South Africa will have a line out inside the Welsh half.

The line out isn’t straight, and Wales will have a scrum. They need to calm things down here.

03:06 PM BST

TRY

That was quick! Its a try for South Africa and their hands are impeccable. There will be a check for a possible forward pass to Makazole Mapimpi who charges through.

TMO says its all ok, and Wilhemse has already put that through the posts. Another slow start for Wales - they can’t afford this to go the way it did at the beginning of the first half.

03:03 PM BST

Second-half kicks off

41 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 13

And we’re back underway here with Costelow to kick off.

South Africa recover Faf de Klerk’s box kick and he kicks on. Winnett fumbles but eventually kicks forward.

02:55 PM BST

Clawing their way back

Wales have rallied very well indeed, and if it wasn’t for that missed penalty by Costelow they would actually be ahead. South Africa started well and it looked like a potential cricket score. No one fancied Wales but the way they’ve scrapped at the breakdown and put pressure on new No 10 Jordan Hendrikse has given them a chance. Edwill van der Merwe has had some promising moments for the Boks, with one massive defensive intervention, and a word for Wales’ Taine Plumtree, who has already made eight tackles.

02:50 PM BST

Half-time

Wales have battled their way back into this one phenomenally. Gatland will be ecstatic at the bravery and physicality from his side.

On the other hand, Erasmus is surely seething in the dressing room. How could his side not put this game away when Wales were down to 13?

02:47 PM BST

40 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 13

South Africa go for one last push at the end of the half, but the Welsh defence stays strong with good work from Taine Plumtree in the maul.

This comes after a replacement for Wales as Harri O’Connor comes on for the hobbled Keiron Assiratti.

02:45 PM BST

39 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 13

Its a great kick from Costelow over to Williams and athletically plucks it out the air before his flicked offload out the back. Its sent too fast at Cameron Winnett however, and he knocks on.

02:43 PM BST

38 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 13

Erasmus will not be happy here. South Africa are struggling to get through more than three or four phases. Then mistakes at the scrum, as they’re penalised for wheeling.

Wales kick to touch as they look to take the lead before half-time.

02:39 PM BST

34 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 13

Another penalty for Wales after a deliberate knock on and Costelow duly delivers. Theres only one point in it here.

02:37 PM BST

31 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 10

Great conversion from Costelow and all of a sudden the game has swung right back

In other news that yellow will remain a yellow after Chris Busby has a word with the captains.

02:35 PM BST

TRY

The referee is having a look at something here. He deems there to be foul play by Aphelele Fassi for dangerous contact with an off-field review to come. His boot was very high there.

This is the third yellow card in the first half - getting tasty here.

Wales will look to get themselves back on the board and they do IMMEDIATELY through captain Dewi Lake. Etzebeth initially steals the line out but can’t secure the ball and Lake nimbly steals in off him, and can dive over the line

02:32 PM BST

South Africa celebrate their try

Jesse Kriel liked that one - Getty/Andrew Kearns

02:30 PM BST

27 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 3

Opportunity to break for Wales from the lineout. They split the field but Dyer’s pass goes behind Owen Watkin.

02:29 PM BST

26 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 3

First scrum free kick here for Wales and they send it far and long.

Hendrikse kicks back and Dyer can take it into contact. Some powerful counter rucking from Andre Esterhuizen, but the Welsh hold on and win a penalty off on over eager du Toit.

02:27 PM BST

24 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 3

Chance to run for the rookie van der Merwe in the corner and he makes great yardage. However his kick is dealt with and Wales boot it down towards the Springbok 22. The corners are open for South Africa to exploit here, and Edwill van der Merwe looks ready to make the breaks.

02:25 PM BST

23 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 3

South African scrum sets up a disjointed set of passes down the back line and Liam Williams picks it off! He breaks free and offloads to Mason Grady, whose brought down and offloads himself. Its knocked on by Wales and South Africa will have a scrum inside their 22. MUCH better from Wales.

02:23 PM BST

22 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 3

Rio Dyer returns after his yellow, and Wales are returned to 14. Some better possession from them here, and they’ll need to keep this up if they want to keep this from becoming a rout. Tough ask.

02:22 PM BST

21 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 3

Good rugby from Wales here, Costelow lets a kick fly and Liam Williams tips it back. South Africa almost reclaim the ball but its knocked on and theres a Welsh scrum. Some words exchanged in the scrum here too!

Costelow sends another kick over the top searching for Mason Grady but thats expertly dealt with and the Springboks clear.

02:19 PM BST

18 mins: South Africa 14 Wales 3

The try is converted by Hendrikse and we’re back underway.

Wales manage to punch their way down the middle and earn themselves a second penalty - a moment of respite as they think of a way to get out of this quagmire.

But off course, things get worse. Costelow spins the kick right and things are going from bad to worse for the Dragons.

02:16 PM BST

PENALTY TRY

The Welsh are down to 13 men after another yellow card and South Africa have been awarded the penalty try. Its Wainwright off this time for collapsing the maul. Disaster start for Wales - this is looking ugly.

02:15 PM BST

14 mins: South Africa 7 Wales 3

South Africa’s scrum again dominates, Faf de Klerk takes his time, and they win a penalty. They tap and go quickly- they can sense blood in the water.

The Welsh defence holds firm but another penalty for South Africa and they’ll go for posts again. A try feels inevitable here.

02:13 PM BST

YELLOW CARD

12 mins: South Africa 7 Wales 3

Huge carry from Evan Roos after he picks a beautiful line set up by Faf de Klerk who breaks all the way to the 5 metre line. He is just brought down but offloads and South Africa can’t get the ball down - it looks like miraculous effort from Rio dyer but he is sent to the bin.

They’ll have a scrum on the 5.

02:11 PM BST

11 mins: South Africa 7 Wales 3

The line out goes all the way and Wales are lucky here. They secure the ball and Bevan clears.

02:10 PM BST

10 mins: South Africa 7 Wales 3

A strong scrum from South Africa as expected, Vincent Koch leading the way, and its a penalty for the Springboks. Hendrikse goes for the corner and the pressure is firmly placed on Wales here

02:09 PM BST

9 mins: South Africa 7 Wales 3

A stray box kick from Bevan is caught well by South Africa but some loose hands and Kwagga Smith is required to clear with his boot. That goes straight out but well come back for a South African scrum

02:08 PM BST

6 mins: South Africa 7 Wales 3

Lining up straight down the middle, Sam Costelow calmly puts it through the posts. Wales on the board here.

02:07 PM BST

5 mins: South Africa 7 Wales 0

Wales have a line out in the South African half, its taken well and they can get into their phases. They win a penalty in the same fashion they gave one away early after Mostert gets caught and can’t roll away.

02:05 PM BST

TRY

2 mins: South Africa 7 Wales 0

Never mind the missed penalty - we have a try!

Wales do not get their width from the ruck , and the Springboks get it quickly down the hands allowing a nice inside ball to for Jesse Kriel sends him in and under the posts.

The try is converted and its a nightmare start for Wales.

02:03 PM BST

2 mins: South Africa 0 Wales 0

MISS from the deputant fly-half Jordan Hendrikse as he slices it to the right of the posts

We remain level.

02:02 PM BST

2 mins: South Africa 0 Wales 0

W’eve kicked off and South Africa are already hitting hard with huge carries from their experienced forwards.

They earn themselves a penalty on the half-way line after Aaron Wainwright gets caught on the wrong side and can’t roll away following his tackle.

02:00 PM BST

South Africa have arrived

As the Springboks belt out their anthem, it is clear from a quick pan across the stadium that their fans are out in full force.

Kick off is almost upon us...

01:55 PM BST

Twickenham remembers

A moment’s silence for Courtney Meredith, the Welsh international who sadly passed away this month aged 97.

And now the Welsh will kick off the anthems with a rendition of the Land of our Fathers.

01:53 PM BST

Here they come

Vincent Koch is the first to run out, a warm reception for the former Saracen making his 50th cap for the Springboks.

Both teams are out lining up now with anthems to come...

01:50 PM BST

A measly 5-3 split

By their standards, the 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the South African bench is a very modest outfit. The Springboks are clearly showing their desire to spread around the experience - this is very much a warm-up for them.

01:48 PM BST

Surviving close calls

I’m sure there are some Wales fans here at Twickenham but right now it’s Bokfest 2024. Best shirt so far I’ve seen said ‘I survived RWC 2023’, which is actually quite fitting when you consider how tight each of the Springboks’ knockout games were on their way to a second straight title. It’s grey right now, warm, slight breeze. Should avoid any rain (thank you Michael Fish).

01:45 PM BST

Here are the XVs

South Africa XV to face Wales: Fassi, van der Merwe, Kriel, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi, Hendrikse, de Klerk, Roos, du Toit (c), Smith, Mostert, Etzebeth, Koch, Marx, Nche; Replacements: Mbonambi, Mchunu, Malherbe, Moerat, Dixon, Williams, Feinberg-Mngomezulu, de Allende

Wales XV to face South Africa: Winnett, Williams, Watkin, Grady, Dyer, Costelow, Bevan, Wainwright, Botham, Plumtree, Carter, Screech, Assiratti, Lake (c), Thomas; Replacements: Lloyd, Mathias, O’Connor, Ratti, Martin, Davies, James, Beetham

Referee: Chris Busby (Ireland)

01:44 PM BST

Erasmus already building for 2027...

Rassie Erasmus building depth with one eye on World Cup 2027 - Getty/Andrew Kearns

01:38 PM BST

World Rugby’s new “fan-focused” rules targetting “free-flowing, attacking” rugby.

“Dupont’s law” has finally been corrected. No more yawn-inspiring kick-tennis with half the team sitting cross-legged in the middle of the pitch, waiting for it all to be over.

Now, “loiterers” will be considered offside and can be penalised if they do not “make an effort to retreat” and still interfere with play. Good riddance.

In another attempt to appeal to the “younger fan” it will no longer be possible to opt for a scrum from a free-kick. Instead, teams must tap-and-go or kick the ball in an effort to “keep the ball in motion”.

Whilst World Rugby thinks this appeals to the younger fan who is uninterested in the intricacies of a good scrum-down, legendary referee Nigel Owens argued this would “depower the scrum and take away an important part of the game”.

The last significant change is the banning of the Crocodile roll. Now, players may only remove the jackler from the tackle area by “pushing/driving them backwards” but importantly “must not roll, pull or twist an opponent”. Furthermore, players cannot “drop their weight onto an opponent or target the lower limbs”.

After seeing the damage that a 100kg plus weight landing on the back of a player’s knee can have, this seems like a necessary step for the protection of rugby’s athletes.

01:32 PM BST

A tasty double-header

Twickenham will play host to two exciting games back to back today, with Barbarians v Fiji set to kick off later this afternoon.

Lets hope the pitch holds up better than some of the those we’ve seen in Germany...

01:18 PM BST

Experience versus youth

Eben Etzebeth will be winning his 119th cap today. That’s more than the entire Welsh pack combined.

There are 10 Rugby World Cup winners featured in the South African squad which boasts a wealth of experience and success that their Welsh opposition may fear. Certainly their fans will.

However, the South African head coach has taken the opportunity this one-off test provides to mix in some youth, as a host of big names are unavailable. With one eye already on the 2027 World Cup, their thirst for success is relentless.

Edwill van der Merwe and Jordan Hendrikse will earn their first caps for the Springboks, expected to lead the next generation for South Africa.

“We knew what challenges we would face in selecting the squad for this training camp and the Wales Test, but as a team we turned it into a fantastic opportunity to blood a few youngsters and expose them to the national set-up, which will be vital in the next few years as we build a squad capable of trying to win the Rugby World Cup in 2027,” said Erasmus.

“Building squad depth is one of our key pillars as a team, and this camp and Test match, as well as the one coming up against Portugal in Bloemfontein in the Castle Lager Incoming Series, will allow us to tick that box with an eye on the next few years.”

This is a strong South African team with a fantastic track record against Wales. But with a difficult two-test series with Ireland around the corner, Gatland will be hoping to catch the Springboks on a rare off day and cause an historic upset.

12:56 PM BST

Backs against the wall

Wales are in for a tough one. Hiding their wooden spoon behind their backs, they’ll be hoping the back-to-back world champions don’t decide to cook up a storm this afternoon.

There are notable absences from Warren Gatland’s side. First-choice scrum-half Tomas Williams is out having ruptured ankle ligaments, while hooker Henry Thomas has been withdrawn from the starting XV due to a foot injury sustained in training. That’s before you even take into account notable stalwarts, such as George North, leaving sizable holes having retired following Wales’ wooden spoon in this year’s Six Nations.

Gatland is all too aware of the challenge his side face, and of the pain that might ensue. But, knowing that these are the experiences that can form future-winning outfits, he’s looking forward to what is the ultimate test.

“You have to go through that pain sometimes and be able to come out the other side. There is nothing wrong with that – you have to be brave and overcome your fear factor.

“You are going out there and playing against big men and it’s going to hurt. You have to go through some pain. That is the way you improve, by playing against the best. That’s not just in rugby but any sport – it is the biggest part of your development,” the Wales coach said.

“Test match rugby is tough and physical, and you have got to be able to handle adversity. It is probably not the politically correct thing at the moment in today’s society, but you have to be mentally tough.”

Wales will be running head first into the greatest challenge in rugby right now – a one-off clash against the back-to-back world champions. They will need to be on it from kick off otherwise they could be in for a thumping.

Stay here to see if they’re up to the test, and for all the pre-match build up and action, with kick-off set for 2pm.

