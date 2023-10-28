South Africa beat New Zealand to retain rugby union World Cup

For the third game in a row South Africa claimed a rugby match by a single point. After the 29-28 win over France in the quarter-finals and the 16-15 success against England in the semis, Saturday night's 12-11 nail-biter against New Zealand brought them the 2023 World Cup.

South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis trophy after a pulsating final at the Stade de France in which his New Zealand counterpart Same Cane was sent off in the first-half and he was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes at the start of the second period.

Kolisi escaped further censure and collected the cup to become only the second man after New Zealand's Richie McCaw to captain squads to back-to-back crowns.

"The coaches have said great things are never achieved in ideal conditions," said Kolisi.

"And this World Cup wasn't ideal conditions for us as a group. Playing the hosts is one of the hardest things to do. And then obviously the way we played the last game against England which was tight and we had to fight. And then today as well, no different."

Handré Pollard's penalty opened the scoring and he added his seocnd penalty after 11 miinutes just before New Zealand's Shannon Frizzell returned from his 10 minutes in the sin-bin for dangerous play.

Chase

Richie Mo'unga halved the deficit with a penalty before Pollard restored the six point lead.

As New Zealand struggled with their line-out, Cane recievd a yellow card after 28 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Jesse Kriel.

As New Zealand digested the news that it would be upgraded to red - the first in a World Cup final - Pollard converted another penalty to push New Zealand to 12-3.



