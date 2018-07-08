Sources: Zaza Pachulia agrees to 1-year, $2.4M deal with Pistons

Zaza Pachulia won two NBA titles with the Warriors. (AP)

Golden State Warriors free-agent center Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Pachulia, 34, was part of the Warriors’ past two NBA title teams and started 15 playoff games for the 2016-17 champions.

Pachulia averaged 5.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 69 games last season.

In his 15-year NBA career with Orlando, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Dallas and Golden State, Pachulia has averaged 6.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

