Sources on Zach Wilson as Jets QB begins NFL career

The stakes were already astronomical for Zach Wilson, the latest franchise quarterback and savior of the Jets. There was enough pressure on him just for being the second overall pick, and even more considering his arrival made the Jets trade a 23-year-old franchise quarterback away.

Then came this:

“I think Zach Wilson is going to be in the discussion as one of the top 3-5 quarterbacks very quickly,” said ex-NFL quarterback Tony Romo. “It’s rare for me to say someone has the ability to get in the stratosphere of a (Patrick) Mahomes, but I think this kid actually has that ability.”

That came a few months after Romo said Wilson “is like a young Dan Marino,” and a few hours before former NFL receiver Cris Collinsworth called Wilson an “Aaron Rodgers look-alike” on film. And it’s not just them. His teammates have spent the summer glowing about his maturity and ability. Even Jets GM Joe Douglas said “He’s been everything we hoped he would be.”



So hey, no pressure, kid. Right?

“However he’s handling it, he’s going to answer it the right way,” said Jets coach Robert Saleh. “We watch him and we try to see if he changes his process, see if he changes his day-to-day operations, which he hasn’t. He’s been the same every single day.

“But the league has a funny way of humbling everybody.”

Maybe the NFL does have a way of “humbling” rookie quarterbacks. Just look back at the first years of some of the great ones, from John Elway to Peyton Manning, or even more recently to someone like Buffalo’s Josh Allen. But there have been enough instant success stories in recent years – Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, to name a few – to tease the possibility that the Jets’ newest star could be a first-year wonder.



After all, there seems to be no question around the NFL that he has the potential to be great. The only question is: How soon can it happen?

And for the long-starved Jets fans and their star-crossed franchise, it simply can’t happen soon enough.

“Can we maybe pump the brakes a little bit here?” asked one NFL scout. “The kid has tremendous talent, there’s no doubt about that. I love his arm. He’s smart. He can throw from anywhere at any arm angle. I get it.

“But he played nobody at BYU. He played a bunch of (backups) in the preseason. I think he’ll be good, but let’s give him a chance before we start calling him ‘The next Mahomes.’”

It’s probably too late to hit those brakes, but it’s good to remember that even Mahomes didn’t become a star until his second season (he started just one game as a rookie before his 5,000-yard, 50-touchdown eruption the next year). And the Jets understand that most rookie quarterbacks struggle. They know they’ll have to be patient with Wilson this year.

That hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm, though, about how good Wilson could be as a rookie. And the Jets haven’t exactly shied away from all the hype. Saleh said early in camp that “This young man’s potential is through the roof,” and he’s never once tried to lower the bar.

“I think he has aspirations to be the best this league’s ever had,” Saleh said. “And I think he understands the process that it takes to get to that point.”

So what is it about Wilson that makes people drool, that brings out those comparisons to Mahomes, Rodgers and Marino, and that makes anyone think “the best this league’s ever had” is really an attainable goal? How is that not just all a bit ridiculous after 20 preseason passes, and not a single completion longer than 27 yards?

A lot of it is, of course, about his talent.

“I think what we all see is his ability to make every throw, whether it’s in the pocket or on the run, and from a whole bunch of different arm angles,” said one NFL personnel executive. “It’s unique. So many quarterbacks are at their best in the pocket with the same (throwing) motion every time. When (Wilson) gets moving there’s a sense that anything can happen. And it leads to ‘wow’ throws. That’s what has everyone hyperventilating so much.”

He hasn’t had any of those ‘wow’ moments in the preseason, where he wasn’t asked to do much other than protect the ball. He’s had more of them, though, in practice – especially back in the spring before most of the offensive system was installed.

For his coaches, though, their excitement seems to be about way more than that. They love his talent, of course, but they love how hard he works behind the scenes even more. Even they’ve been amazed by the ridiculous amount of film he tends to consume. He’s apparently a very quick learner, who never seems to make the same mistake twice. And he seems to have a remarkable awareness – even for a quarterback – for what’s going on around him on both sides of the ball.

“He always makes a throw or two in every practice where it’s like, ‘OK,’” Saleh said. “But I’ve said it a million times: His most impressive moments are off the field when he’s in those meeting rooms and the questions he asks and how he goes through walkthrough. For him, he does make those ‘wow’ throws and all that. But that’s not even close to what we think makes him special.”

“You see a lot of young quarterbacks that come into the league that have arm strength and mobility,” said Jets senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh. “What I’ve noticed is he’s got a real good awareness of what goes on on the other side of the ball, which is unusual. He’s got a great understanding of how defenses work, where their strengths are, some of their vulnerabilities, how to attack them.

“And that’s been impressive.”

Or to put it another way, as veteran guard Greg Van Roten did, “He’s a rookie in name only.”

“He prepares so well, he watches so much film,” Van Roten added. “I've watched film with him and how he filters things. He's teaching me stuff about how to prepare for an opponent.”



All that is great, but it’s certainly not unusual for coaches and teammates to praise a rookie quarterback – especially one who will immediately be thrust into the role as starter and leader of the team. They obviously want to boost Wilson’s confidence, in the hopes that confidence will boost his play.

But how much is too much? Sure, the Mahomes, Rodgers and Marino comparisons are way over the top and coming from people outside of the organization. But it’s been nonstop over the last few weeks. Even Rodgers praised him, saying, “He can throw the heck out of it.” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky raved about how Wilson “looks calm and effortless.” And Romo punctuated his unreasonable expectations by calling Wilson “unbelievable” and “super rare.”

“I think you guys don’t quite know how good this kid is,” Romo said.

“I'm expecting big things,” said veteran Jets center Connor McGovern. “He’s a gamer. Not that he doesn't practice well, but he takes it to a whole other notch when it's game time. I've been very impressed with his huddle presence during the game and the way he goes about handling the whole drive in game-time is totally different than practice.

“I think any great player is like that."

Again, it’s worth pausing and noting that Wilson has played in just three preseason games.

Then again, that’s part of the reason why the Jets are buying into the hype. They know they haven’t unveiled everything Wilson can do yet. The preseason games have been very controlled with the offense very conservative. And in practice, they’ve purposely put Wilson in positions to make some mistakes, so he can learn from them and test the limits of what he can do.

The result, the Jets believe, is that when the real offense is unveiled, and when Wilson is forced to do things against defenses he hasn’t seen before and pass rushes that are more fierce, that’s when Wilson will be forced to improvise, to rely on his instincts and natural talent.

And that, they believe, is when the greatness will appear – when Wilson’s real special abilities will come out.

“I think so,” Saleh said. “All the great ones are capable of 'wow' moments in the game. The one thing that Zach is able to do is improvise. Everyone knows that from his college game. And when you improvise, God knows what will happen.

“But we trust it’s going to be pretty cool.”