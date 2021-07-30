Sources: Yankees still working to trade Luke Voit, seeking pitching help

Yankees Luke Voit rounds the bases pinstripes

With less than two hours to go before the trade deadline, the Yankees are still seeking starting pitching and bullpen help, and having conversations with multiple clubs about Luke Voit, according to people involved in those discussions.

Voit lost his starting first base job when the Yanks traded for Anthony Rizzo on Thursday.

NJ.com reported a lack of interest in Voit. Sources did not dispute this, but they said that the Yankees were still working on it.