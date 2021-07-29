Sources: Yankees’ Joey Gallo trade in commissioner review

Joey Gallo Rangers rounds bases after homer 2021

The Yankees reached an agreement to acquire Joey Gallo and reliever Joely Rodriguez from Texas for prospects Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver, Glen Otto and Josh Smith late last night -- in the final inning of the team’s win over Tampa, as it turns out.

This capped a dramatic night with what one source called “extensive deliberations” following inaccurate reports of a trade being finalized with different players. For example, Yankees pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt, rumored at one point to be headed to Texas, was never discussed in any permutation of the deal, the source said.

Late Wednesday, the teams submitted the deal to the commissioner's office for approval. This was a standard step because the Rangers had agreed to pay all of Gall and Rodriguez’s salaries.

Barring any unexpected hitches, the trade is expected to finally be completed and announced on Thursday.