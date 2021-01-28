Sources: WNBA star Aerial Powers to sign with Minnesota Lynx

One of the top WNBA free agents is off the market.

Versatile guard Aerial Powers has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Lynx, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Powers, 27, was playing at an All-Star level last season in the Florida bubble with the Washington Mystics, averaging career highs in points (16.3), rebounds (4.8) and field-goal percentage (46.4). A hamstring injury limited her to only six games, but it didn’t affect her stock as the five-year veteran had multiple suitors, sources said.

Aerial Powers is headed to the Minnesota Lynx. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Lynx are adding immense talent on a team that finished fourth in the conference last season and is expected to compete for its fifth WNBA title.

Yahoo Sports reached out to Powers, and she confirmed the news.

“I want to first thank the Washington Mystics, from coach [Mike Thibault] to everybody on the staff for welcoming me with open arms,” Powers told Yahoo Sports. “I want to thank the fans for supporting me through my injuries. Their support never wavered. I won a championship with that franchise, and I’m extremely grateful. It’s the best experience a player can have. I also want to thank Monumental Sports, Ted and Zach Leonsis for supporting me. But right now, it’s only right that I sign with the Lynx. I’m ready to win another championship. I’m excited to be coached by Cheryl Reeve. I’m excited to bring a championship home to the midwest, where I’m from Detroit.

“What’s up Minnesota Lynx fans. I’m ready to do my thing and team up with Sylvia Fowles, Kayla McBride and the Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield. This is just the beginning.”

