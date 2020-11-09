Sources: Western Conference contenders showing interest in trading for Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie

Multiple western conference contenders have expressed interest internally in trading for Nets SG Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell SNY.

The Nets' desire to move Dinwiddie is currently unknown.

Dinwiddie has a player option on his contract for the 2021-22 season worth $12.3 million. Given their other financial commitments, it may be a challenge for Brooklyn to re-sign Dinwiddie as a free agent.

As for this offseason, GM Sean Marks has said publicly that re-signing Joe Harris is a top priority. It doesn't seem like Marks' statement was empty rhetoric.

Multiple teams believe that bringing Harris back is No. 1 on Brooklyn's to-do list this offseason.

Dinwiddie produced career-best numbers last season in 64 games with Brooklyn, averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game. Normally, Dinwiddie is the Nets' sixth man, but he started 49 games this season.

Dinwiddie never entered the NBA bubble with the Nets after testing positive for coronavirus and remaining home out of an abundance of caution.