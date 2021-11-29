Sources: Washington targeting Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer

Washington looks to be staying out west to find its replacement for head coach Jimmy Lake.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Washington is in conversations with Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer to be the Huskies' next coach. DeBoer just completed his second season as the Bulldogs' coach.

Sources: Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer is in conversations about becoming next head coach at Washington. A deal could be done tonight or tomorrow. @On3sports reported first. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 29, 2021

Washington is looking for a coach after firing Lake. He was suspended for making contact with a player's facemask on the sideline during the team's loss to Oregon. Lake was suspended for a game following his push of Ruperake Fuavai. Lake denied that he pushed Fuavai after the game and said he was trying to separate his linebacker from an Oregon player.

Lake was promoted to head coach at Washington following Chris Petersen's retirement after the 2019 season. Lake was the team's defensive coordinator under Petersen.

Washington needs offensive improvement

Washington is looking for a boost after finishing 4-8 in 2021. DeBoer's Fresno State teams have a record of 12-6 and Fresno State is 9-3 in 2021. The Fresno State offense has been powered by quarterback Jake Haener, a former Washington recruit. Haener has completed 68% of his passes and thrown for over 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

After seeing limited playing time at Washington in 2018, Haener transferred to Fresno State where he has been the team's starting QB for the past two seasons. Washington quarterbacks threw for just 225 yards per game in 2021 and completed fewer than 60% of their passes. Dylan Morris and Sam Huard also combined to throw more interceptions than touchdowns.

The Washington offense averaged just over 20 points per game. A midseason coordinator change with John Donovan's firing didn't do much to spark the unit. Washington scored 30 or more points just three times in 2021.

Fresno State, meanwhile, averaged over 33 points per game.

DeBoer, 47, was Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2019 before going back to Fresno State. He was Fresno’s offensive coordinator for two seasons before his one-year stint at Indiana and replaced Jeff Tedford. Before coming to Fresno State, DeBoer was an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan.

Washington is looking to reassert itself atop the Pac-12 North. Oregon and Washington are the only two schools from the conference to make the College Football Playoff and Washington entered the 2021 season as the betting favorite to win the Pac-12. That status lasted all of one weekend as the Huskies inexplicably lost 13-7 at home in Week 1 to Montana.