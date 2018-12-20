Sources: Warriors committed to matching any offer sheet for holdout guard Patrick McCaw

Patrick McCaw has career averages of four points and 1.4 rebounds per game. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The Golden State Warriors are still prepared to match any offer sheet for restricted free-agent holdout guard Patrick McCaw, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

McCaw, 23, has held out this season and stayed away from the team in an attempt to secure a contract of his liking or in hopes that the Warriors would renounce him, setting free the No. 38 pick in the 2016 NBA draft to sign with any team without restriction.

With the new year approaching and with second-year wing Alfonzo McKinnie, 26, remarkably earning a roster spot and cracking the rotation, the defending champs haven’t budged on their stance to maintain McCaw’s rights, sources said.

Although there is interest from rivals in poaching away the versatile 6-foot-7 guard, teams have received word of the Warriors’ intentions and remain hesitant to submit an offer sheet, sources said.

The Warriors can match any offer sheet McCaw receives from another team.

McCaw has earned two championships with the Warriors and has career averages of four points and 1.4 rebounds. He’s in good shape, sources said, as he works out in his hometown of St. Louis.

