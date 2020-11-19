Sources: Warriors eyeing four free-agent bigs after James Wiseman pick

Sources: Warriors eyeing four FA bigs despite Wiseman pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors got the best center in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, but that won't stop them from adding more size.

Moments after the Warriors selected James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole that Golden State has its eyes on at least four free-agent bigs.

Adding Wiseman will not prevent the Warriors from seeking another 'big.' Already have their eyes on at least four, per sources. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 19, 2020

Right now, the Warriors' depth at center consists of Wiseman, Marquese Chriss, Kevon Looney and Alen Smailagic (and Draymond Green, who can slide over and play the position). So, it makes sense for the Warriors to pursue a veteran who can man the middle while Wiseman and Chriss develop.

The two "bigs" Warriors fans would like to see the team try to add are Marc Gasol or Serge Ibaka, but both might be hard to obtain based on their salary demands.

Both Gasol and Ibaka made at least $21 million last season, so they likely won't come cheap. But Gasol is 35 and might take a reduced salary to try to win an NBA title with the Warriors.

Ibaka still is just 31 and likely has a few good years left before he starts taking reduced salaries in search of rings.

On a recent episode of the "Dubs Talk" podcast, Warriors icon and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Chris Mullin told Grant Liffmann that the team needs to add a veteran center.

"I think ideally, you'd like a seasoned veteran," Mullin said. "Even if he played limited minutes during the regular season and you got him ready towards the last 30 games or so, I don't know, Marc Gasol or someone like that, that you really could depend on in the playoffs."

Free agency begins Friday, and you can be sure that general manager Bob Myers will be working quickly to fill the Warriors' needs.