Sources: Warriors to activate Patrick McCaw for Game 6 of West finals

The Golden State Warriors are planning to activate swingman Patrick McCaw for Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

McCaw will make his return to the Warriors after being sidelined since suffering a scary fall on March 31 against the Sacramento Kings. McCaw suffered a back contusion, avoiding any major injury, and has worked diligently toward a comeback to the reigning champions. He will suit up for the Warriors in Game 6 and give coach Steve Kerr another reserve option off the bench.

The Warriors trail 3-2 to Houston entering Game 6. The Rockets will be without star guard Chris Paul because of a right hamstring strain.

McCaw, 6-foot-5 and able to play multiple positions, has been a critical part of the Golden State bench in his two NBA seasons. He was the 38th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, quickly emerging as a versatile defensive player and developing offensive threat.