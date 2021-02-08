Sources: UCF targeting Arkansas State's Terry Mohajir as next athletic director

UCF’s athletic department overhaul is on the cusp of its first major step.

Multiple sources told Yahoo Sports on Monday that UCF has targeted veteran Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir to be the next athletic director at UCF. Sources told Yahoo that a deal is expected to be completed and announced in the next 24 hours.

Mohajir has been the athletic director at Arkansas State for nearly a decade and made three successful head coach hires – Bryan Harsin, Blake Anderson and Butch Jones. During his time in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Mohajir also built some of the best facilities in the Group of Five, as he oversaw the completion of a $29 million football facility project.

During his time at Arkansas State, Mohajir has emerged as one of the most respected and accomplished athletic directors in the Group of Five. That includes a role representing the Sun Belt on the College Football Playoff committee, which he was selected for in 2019.

Mohajir will replace UCF athletic director Danny White, who left for Tennessee and took football coach Josh Heupel with him.

Mohajir’s first task will be hiring a football coach. UCF is considered by many as the best job in the Group of Five because of its location, recent history of success and the aspirations of the school.

With all of the other head coaching jobs filled, Mohajir will have no competition to hire from what promises to be a robust field of candidates.

CINCINNATI, OH - FEBRUARY 21: A UCF Knights logo during the game against the Central Florida Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats on February 21st 2019, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

