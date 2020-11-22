Tristan Thompson agrees to deal with Boston Celtics

Chris Haynes
·1 min read

Free-agent center Tristan Thompson has reached an agreement with the Boston Celtics, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells Yahoo Sports. It’s a two-year, $19 million deal, sources said.

Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former fourth overall pick has averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career.

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
Tristan Thompson is headed to Boston. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

