Tristan Thompson agrees to deal with Boston Celtics

The Associated Press

Instead of No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal for the ATP Finals trophy, it'll be No. 3 Dominic Thiem against No. 4 Daniil Medvedev. Nadal had won 71 matches in a row when grabbing the opening set, and he served for the victory in Saturday's semifinals when leading 5-4 in the second set. ''It's great that we managed to beat two of the biggest players in the history of the sport,'' Medvedev said.