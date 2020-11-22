Tristan Thompson agrees to deal with Boston Celtics
Free-agent center Tristan Thompson has reached an agreement with the Boston Celtics, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells Yahoo Sports. It’s a two-year, $19 million deal, sources said.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 22, 2020
Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former fourth overall pick has averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career.
