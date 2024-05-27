Sources: Top prospect Smith expected to sign with Sharks this summer

Editor’s Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

It looks like Will Smith will be joining the Sharks next season.

Multiple league sources have indicated to San Jose Hockey Now that Smith should sign with the Sharks this summer, forgoing his college eligibility.

Smith, San Jose’s No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, enjoyed a freshman campaign for the ages at Boston College, registering 71 points, the most for a first-year NCAA player since Kyle Connor’s 71 for the University of Michigan in 2015-16. Smith also helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championships.

If Smith does leave the Golden Eagles for the Sharks, he will be breaking up one of the best lines outside of the NHL. Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault have been dominating opponents for years, between the USNTDP, Team USA, and Boston College.

