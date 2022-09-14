Before The Snap: Is USC a serious College Football Playoff contender?

Trojan Sports

For their efforts in No. 7-ranked USC's 41-28 win at Stanford over the weekend, quarterback Caleb Williams was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Tuli Tuipulotu was named Defensive Lineman of the Week. Williams completed 20 of 27 passes for 341 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, including a dominant first half in which he was 13 of 15 for 244 yards and all 4 of his touchdowns while leading the Trojans to five straight TD drives to open the game.