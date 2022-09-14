Before The Snap: Is USC a serious College Football Playoff contender?
What will it take from the Trojans to make the College Football Playoff?
There is still a lot of football left to be played, but here's USA TODAY Sports' latest bowl projection for Florida.
Big Ten schedule and previews for all of the Week 3 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Penn State at Auburn, Michigan State at Washington, and Oklahoma at Nebraska
For their efforts in No. 7-ranked USC's 41-28 win at Stanford over the weekend, quarterback Caleb Williams was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and Tuli Tuipulotu was named Defensive Lineman of the Week. Williams completed 20 of 27 passes for 341 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, including a dominant first half in which he was 13 of 15 for 244 yards and all 4 of his touchdowns while leading the Trojans to five straight TD drives to open the game.
Football scout @ElevenBravo138 sees this week's #FresnoState clash as "a real big-game indicator" for #USC in 2022.
College Football Playoff expansion: What would the top 12 project to be if the new format was in place for 2022?
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 2 of the college football season?
Perhaps no team in the Pac-12 has worked the transfer portal harder than Southern California. The Trojans have 33 players who previously played at other four-year universities on their roster. In contrast, Stanford has just one.
It's been a little while since the Buckeyes stood on top of the college football world.
Stanford got inside the #USC 5-yard line on 4 of its first 5 drives in Week 2. The Trojans can't count on takeaways. We discussed this at the @VoiceOfCFB.
Michigan State vs Washington game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Saturday, September 17
The top three remains the same and some SEC standouts are making their move in the latest college football quarterback rankings after Week 2.
Kansas State will wear new football uniforms this weekend. You can check them out right here.
Media industry sources have told @WilnerHotline that 'George Kliavkoff is serious about a media rights agreement with Amazon.' #Pac12
Is the Pac-12 a hot seat hotbed?
The Tigers are trying to poach a blue-chip recruit from South Carolina.