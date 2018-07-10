Sources: Svi Mykhailiuk finalizing 3-year, $4.6M deal with Lakers

The Lakers’ Svi Mykhailiuk handles the ball Saturday at summer league in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers and No. 47 overall pick Svi Mykhailiuk are finalizing a three-year, $4.6 million rookie contract, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The deal will include a team option.

Mykhailiuk has been impressive for the Lakers in summer league, averaging 13.2 points on 37.5 percent 3-point shooting in five games in Las Vegas and Sacramento. He has totaled 32 points and six 3-pointers in two games in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk represents another potential two-way rotation player for the Lakers.

Mykhailiuk, 21, played four seasons at Kansas and is a native of Ukraine.

