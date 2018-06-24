Sources: Suns, No. 31 pick Elie Okobo agree on four-year, $6M deal
The Phoenix Suns and No. 31 overall selection Elie Okobo have agreed to a four-year, $6 million rookie contract, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Okobo’s deal will be guaranteed in the first two years for over $2.6 million, league sources said, and it has team options in the third and fourth years. Okobo, from France, is the first second-round pick to agree to terms on his rookie deal.
Okobo, 20, was a standout in the French Pro A league this past season, averaging 13.8 points and 4.7 assists per game.
