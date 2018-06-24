Sources: Suns, No. 31 pick Elie Okobo agree on four-year, $6M deal

Yahoo Sports
Elie Okobo’s deal is guaranteed for the first two years. (Getty)
Elie Okobo’s deal is guaranteed for the first two years. (Getty)

The Phoenix Suns and No. 31 overall selection Elie Okobo have agreed to a four-year, $6 million rookie contract, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Okobo’s deal will be guaranteed in the first two years for over $2.6 million, league sources said, and it has team options in the third and fourth years. Okobo, from France, is the first second-round pick to agree to terms on his rookie deal.

Okobo, 20, was a standout in the French Pro A league this past season, averaging 13.8 points and 4.7 assists per game.

More from Yahoo Sports:
Report: FIFA knew of Russian doping, did nothing
NASCAR broadcaster fractures skull after being hit by car while jogging
English fan receives five-year ban for Nazi salute in Russia
Report: Spurs to keep Kawhi Leonard or trading him to East

What to Read Next