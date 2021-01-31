Sources: Sue Bird re-signing with the Seattle Storm

WNBA free agent star Sue Bird has agreed in principle to re-sign with the defending champion Seattle Storm, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

The future Hall-of-Famer is returning to a franchise where she’s spent her entire career, spanning 18 years with the addition of the 2021 season.

The 11-time All-Star has won four WNBA titles and four Olympic gold medals.

Bird, 40, was the No. 1 pick in 2002 draft out of Connecticut.

Sue Bird is going to re-sign with the Seattle Storm. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

