Sources: Sue Bird re-signing with the Seattle Storm
WNBA free agent star Sue Bird has agreed in principle to re-sign with the defending champion Seattle Storm, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
The future Hall-of-Famer is returning to a franchise where she’s spent her entire career, spanning 18 years with the addition of the 2021 season.
The 11-time All-Star has won four WNBA titles and four Olympic gold medals.
Bird, 40, was the No. 1 pick in 2002 draft out of Connecticut.
