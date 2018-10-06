Sources: Steven Wright likely to be replaced on playoff roster

BOSTON - The Red Sox are likely to replace Steven Wright on the roster for Game 2 of the American League Division Series, sources told NBC Sports Boston on Friday night after a nail-biter, 5-4, win that saw Game 3 starter Rick Porcello pitch in the eighth.

Wright, recovering from major left knee surgery while pitching well, felt the knee bother him prior to Saturday's game.

"Steven Wright from the game he complained about his knee, and he wasn't available today," manager Alex Cora said after the game. "Actually, he had an MRI during the night. And we'll know more about it tomorrow."

The results of the MRI were not encouraging for Wright's ability to return this series.

Heath Hembree and Bobby Poyner were two relievers the Red Sox were considering to make the roster before Wright's injury. They'd likely move to the top of the list for a replacement.

