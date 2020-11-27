SEC rescheduling Alabama-LSU game to Dec. 5

One of the marquee games that disappeared from this year’s college football schedule has been restored.

Sources told Yahoo Sports on Friday that the SEC was planning a scheduling change for next week that will revive Alabama’s game at LSU.

The league confirmed the news later Friday along with a flurry of other schedule changes. In addition to Alabama at LSU, Arkansas will play at Missouri on Dec. 5 and three games originally scheduled for that date will be moved. The Alabama at Arkansas, Ole Miss at LSU and Missouri at Mississippi State games, originally slated to happen on Dec. 5, will be rescheduled.

The Alabama-LSU game was originally slated for Nov. 14, but that was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the LSU program. Last season’s game was one of the highlights of the college football season, with Joe Burrow announcing LSU as a national title favorite with a 46-41 victory in Tuscaloosa.

