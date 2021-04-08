Sources: Ronald Blair set to re-sign with the 49ers pending physical

Sources: Blair set to re-sign with 49ers pending physical originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ronald Blair is close to making his return to the 49ers.

The defensive lineman was released in March after missing the 2020 season due to complications with an ACL injury suffered in November 2019. The Appalachian State lineman is meeting with team doctors on Thursday, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Upon passing a physical, Blair will be eligible to re-sign with the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Blair was making a name for himself on the field in 2018, his last full NFL season. In his 16 appearances, he recorded 5.5 sacks, 36 total tackles — 24 solo, 10 for a loss. In his nine games in 2019, Blair registered three sacks and was a solid contributor on a rotational basis.

Blair is a known favorite of New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. The hope was for Blair to return to the rotation at the beginning of the 2020 season, but the fifth-year lineman experienced a setback that required a second knee surgery in October.

Blair could be an important part of a defense that is returning many of its key members of the 2019 roster that helped the team in their journey to appearing in Super Bowl LIV. Blair’s return would help add depth to the line that is not certain about the return of edge rusher Dee Ford.

Through his year off the field, Blair was often seen working out with 49ers medical staff and then during the offseason rehabbed in Houston, Texas.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast