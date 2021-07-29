Sources: Rockies still giving mixed signals on potential Yankees, Mets target Trevor Story

Trevor Story smiles during Home Run Derby

Teams who have reached out to the Colorado Rockies to express interest in shortstop Trevor Story -- a group that definitely includes the Yankees and likely includes the Mets -- remain unsure if the Rockies intend to trade Story, according to people directly involved in those conversations.

Both the Yankees and Mets remain active on numerous fronts, including searching for pitching depth.

The Yanks’ interest in Story has garnered more coverage. In reality, the teams have not yet gone down the road far enough to discuss specific players.

The Yankees would not trade a top prospect like infielder Anthony Volpe for Story, per sources. The Rockies could hold onto Story and get a compensation pick when he leaves in free agency.

If the Yankees acquire Story, moving Gleyber Torres to second base and DJ LeMahieu to first, there would be an odd man out in the infield, possibly Luke Voit. The Yanks almost certainly are engaged in talks about potentially moving one of their infielders in the event of a Story acquisition.

For the Mets, Story would play shortstop until Francisco Lindor returns and then move to second or third. Chicago’s Kris Bryant and Javier Baez are probably better fits because they are more accustomed to being versatile.