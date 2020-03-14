Sources: Rick Pitino has agreed to deal to become Iona basketball coach

Rick Pitino agreed to a deal Saturday to coach men's basketball at Iona College, bringing one of the sport’s most iconic and controversial coaches back to the sport. (USA Today)

Rick Pitino will return to college basketball next season. Sources told Yahoo Sports on Saturday that Pitino has agreed to a deal to become the next coach at Iona College.

On Saturday, sources said that Pitino’s return evolved from a possibility to an expectation. The deal escalated quickly, according to a source, and it was completed Saturday afternoon.

Pitino flew back to Miami from Greece in the past 24 hours, according to sources. He’s currently coaching Panathinaikos B.C., which he led to the Greek Cup last season. Pitino returned home because the season has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The hire would bring one of the sport’s most iconic and controversial coaches back to the sport. Pitino, 67, has been a college head coach for 32 seasons and won two national titles as a head coach.

The hiring comes prior to Louisville receiving a notice of allegations stemming from the federal basketball scandal. The possibility looms of Pitino receiving punishment from the NCAA because of the actions in his program from the recruitment of Brian Bowen. Louisville was on probation from a scandal involving strippers and recruits when the latest allegations of cheating arose.

There’s plenty attractive about the Iona job for Pitino. He has a residence in New York City, which is about a half-hour away, and one of his sons, Ryan, lives about 10 minutes from campus. He’s also a member at Winged Foot Country Club, which is nearby.

Iona plays in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and has a strong basketball history. The Gaels have reached 14 NCAA tournaments in their history, including a streak of four in a row that would have been snapped before this season was canceled and the NCAA tournament called off. Former star Jeff Ruland is regarded as the best player in school history, and he also had a successful stint as the head coach.

Pitino would replace Tim Cluess, who resigned this week for health reasons after leading Iona to six NCAA tournaments and a record of 211-125 in his six seasons.

Iona is located in New Rochelle, New York, which is one of the hotbeds of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and sensitivities around that will be considered with the handling of a news conference.

