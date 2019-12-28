Sources: Redskins team president Bruce Allen will be out of running football ops by Monday

DALLAS - Redskins team president Bruce Allen will be out of running the team's football operations by Monday, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation informed NBC Sports Washington.

A Redskins spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. The team is traveling to Dallas for its final game of the season.

This is a developing story as Allen's role within the organization runs beyond just football and it's unclear what other changes will happen but the immediate news is that after a decade in charge of the Redskins on the field Allen will no longer serve that role.

In the 10 years since Allen was hired the Redskins have more than 100 losses and no playoff victories.

The team has fired two head coaches - Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden - and has started more than 10 different quarterbacks.

There have been plenty of ugly off-field situations as well, most notably the ouster of former general manager Scot McCloughan and the holdout of Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams following a health scare.

The Redskins are set to take on the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon with Bill Callahan installed as interim head coach.

Win or lose, this will be the team's worst season since 2014.

Fan frustration with Allen reached a boiling point this season as FedEx Field became a national punchline. While some diehards fans remain, countless tickets went unused or were taken by visiting fans.

Multiple national news outlets ran stories about cheap ticket prices and how the Redskins "plummeted to rock bottom."

Sources have told NBC Sports Washington earlier this week that team owner Dan Snyder has been working with a select group of football advisers to determine his next steps with the team and that Snyder wants to move quickly. Allen was not included in Snyder's advisory board.

The Redskins have been connected with former NFL head coaches Ron Rivera and Marvin Lewis as well as current Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Former college coach Urban Meyer has also been linked with the Redskins job, and that could be in an executive capacity, not just as a coach.

CBS Sports also reported that Snyder has done "research" on former Texans GM Rick Smith and former Washington executive Louis Riddick, now an ESPN analyst.

It's unclear what other changes could come to the Redskins front office.

Allen's removal could lead to internal promotions for other employees or the addition of an outside hire.

Regardless, for years it seemed that Allen would keep his position atop the Redskins football organization, but eventually, everything ends.

Come Monday, at least the football operations part, ends for Allen.

