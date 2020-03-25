Sources: Redskins only trade demand for Trent Williams is 'something comparable in value'

Trent Williams wants to be traded, that much is obvious, but the Redskins will only trade him for a package of comparable value.

It's been widely reported that Washington wants a second-round pick in exchange for Williams, but according to sources close to the team, that doesn't mean only a second-round pick will get the deal done.

"They're not being stubborn," one source said of trade talks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Considering the wide array of trades that have already happened this offseason, multiple teams have already looked at flexible ways to exchange players and draft picks as a means to get deals done.

For the Redskins and Williams, that could mean that conversations centered around a second-round pick evolve into a package that doesn't contain a second-rounder but delivers similar value.

An example of that came from a SNY report that the Jets might consider trading two third-round picks to Washington for Williams instead of a single second-round pick. Around the NFL, many teams use some similar approach that specific draft picks contain a specific numeric value, and the Redskins want to attain that value more than the organization is focused on a specific pick. In this case, both Jets third-round picks would equate to a single second-rounder.

"It's a willingness to be creative," one source said.

On Monday, Trent Williams' agent put out a statement that said the Redskins had been operating without "good faith" to get a trade done and the team's demands had been "inconsistent."

It's highly possible, even probable, that trying to hammer out terms of a complicated trade deal with a value comparable to a seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle require vision, and that each conversation does not sound the same.

Let's also be clear about something: Washington will not give Williams away without good value.

Story continues

He's one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. If that player isn't worth a second-round pick, or perhaps an equivalent package, is it worth trading Williams? That's the question being kicked around among Redskins officials.

The flip side of all of this is that Williams also wants to work out a new long-term contract, reportedly one that will pay him north of $18 million per season. That presents a big hurdle too, as Williams will be 32 this fall and hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2013. He missed all of last year due to a cancerous tumor on his scalp and a contract holdout.

There are competing interests at play.

Williams' group wants a trade and to get paid. The Redskins want appropriate value for a star lineman that is still under contract.

It doesn't help either that the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement effectively ends contract holdouts. Last year, Williams didn't play but the season still tolled on his contract. This year, if Williams holds out, he will still have one year left on his deal. Holding out loses all value in that scenario.

For the right price, it sounds like both sides want a deal done, but need to find a team willing to pay Williams and deliver value to the Redskins. It hasn't happened. Yet.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Sources: Redskins only trade demand for Trent Williams is 'something comparable in value' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington