Sources: Rajon Rondo not expected to make return for Lakers on Sunday

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is not expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Rondo, 33, has missed the team’s first eight games of the season while nursing a right calf injury.

Rondo participated in a workout Saturday in preparation for his return, but instead will partake in a practice session Sunday to ramp up his endurance, sources said.

Rajon Rondo's return will take a little longer. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

When Rondo returns he would bring the Lakers to full strength, with Kyle Kuzma making his season debut a week ago after recovering from a stress reaction in his left ankle.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel had previously said he anticipated giving Rondo the start at point guard on occasion. Thus far this season, LeBron James has played that position.

Rondo has career averages of 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He is a four-time All-Star and three-time league assist leader who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

