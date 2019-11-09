Sources: Rajon Rondo aiming to return for Lakers on Sunday





LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is aiming to make his season debut Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Rondo, 33, has missed the team’s first eight games of the season while nursing a right calf injury.

The 13-year veteran is expected to go through a final workout at the team’s practice facility on Saturday in preparation for his return, sources said.

Rajon Rondo is preparing to return for the Lakers. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Rondo playing Sunday would bring the Lakers to full strength, with Kyle Kuzma making his season debut a week ago after recovering from a stress reaction in his left ankle.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel had previously said he anticipated giving Rondo the start at point guard on occasion. Thus far this season, LeBron James has played that position.

Rondo has career averages of 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He is a four-time All-Star and three-time league assist leader who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

