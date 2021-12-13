Sources: QB Quinn Ewers transferring to Texas

Quinn Ewers, the country’s top quarterback recruit in 2021, intends to transfer to Texas, sources told Yahoo Sports. Ewers planned on informing the Texas coaching staff of his decision on Sunday evening.

Ewers made national news this summer when he skipped his senior year of high school at powerhouse Southlake Carroll in Texas and enrolled early at Ohio State. He did so with the idea he could make more than a million dollars in endorsements.

Ewers played just two snaps for the Buckeyes, as he arrived at school late in camp. He announced his transfer on Dec. 3, with the idea of going home to Texas.

His choice of the Longhorns is a positive development for head coach Steve Sarkisian, who struggled in his first year as coach in Austin. Texas went 5-7 and lost five consecutive games at one point.

The allure for Ewers to go to Austin is Sarkisian’s extensive history developing quarterbacks. That includes helping get Alabama's Mac Jones NFL ready during a record-breaking 2020 season and coaching quarterbacks in the NFL.

Since transferring from Ohio State, Ewers also visited Texas Tech and TCU. He was in Austin this weekend for his visit, soon before his commitment.