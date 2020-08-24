Sources: Potential top-five NFL prospect getting surprise showcase game this fall

Trey Lance, the supernova quarterback prospect from North Dakota State who projects as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will get a showcase game this fall.

North Dakota State recently signed a contract to play Central Arkansas on Oct. 3 in Fargo, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports. It will mark the only game the three-time defending FCS national champions will play this fall. Earlier this month, North Dakota State announced they would “not play football in the fall of 2020.”

The reversal for a lone game this fall gives NFL scouts a chance to spy Lance, NDSU’s redshirt sophomore quarterback who is shaping up to be one of the most unique quarterback prospects in draft history. As a redshirt freshman at NDSU, Lance went 16-0 as a starter, threw 28 touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I’d be shocked if he’s not a top-15 pick,” an NFL area scout who has watched Lance on film extensively this summer told Yahoo Sports. “I think he’s going to be right up in the top five with Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence.”

The game allows North Dakota State to essentially have full “spring practice” in the fall, with 20-hour practice weeks. (The schools who are not playing this fall are limited to 12 hours.) Instead of NDSU’s “spring practice” culminating with a scrimmage against each other, the Bison will play Central Arkansas, a formidable FCS foe.

In NFL circles, the lone North Dakota State date of the fall will become one of the most scrutinized college football games of the year. NFL scouts expect Lance to enter the conversation with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft. Some have projected he could jump one or both of them.

Trey Lance of the North Dakota State Bison looks to pass the ball against James Madison during the Division I FCS Football Championship on Jan. 11, 2020. (Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

It’s still unknown if scouts will be allowed into the game, since the deal was just signed. That decision will likely come down to local ordinances, but there’s an expectation for NDSU to be as accommodating as the rules will allow them. Regardless, the game will be closely analyzed, as it’s expected to be the only football game this season that Lance plays in before declaring for the NFL draft.

NDSU expects to play a slate of games in the spring, including their full Missouri Valley Conference schedule. While Lance has yet to declare his intentions, it would be stunning to NFL front office personnel for a player of his caliber to play in a spring season that appears destined to clash with the draft process. (The draft can be pushed back to as late as June 2 and the dates of the combine and Senior Bowl could potentially move to accommodate the spring season.)

“You always want to see quarterbacks throw live, and this would be the only chance to see him throw [in college this year],” said an NFL director of player personnel.

Scouts rarely spend a lot of time and energy on players who aren’t draft eligible, which is why teams just began digging in on Lance this summer. So when an NFL scout went to a North Dakota State game last season, he was floored seeing Lance live for the first time. “I saw him throw one football and I immediately started texting our guys, asking, ‘Who the f--- is that?’”

The scouting world soon caught up, as Lance led the Bison to a national title, clinching the championship with a 44-yard touchdown run. The scout who projected Lance as a top-15 pick said what impressed him was Lance’s ability to go through his progressions. “There’s a difference if a quarterback is actually reading a defense as opposed to throwing to open lanes,” the scout said. “He can progress through the first, second and third read and then throw a wheel route to the back out of the backfield. He seems like he’s ultra-smart.”

Two North Dakota State quarterbacks have been drafted in the past five years, as Carson Wentz went No. 2 overall in 2016 and the Chargers drafted Easton Stick in the fifth round in 2019. Former NDSU coach Chris Klieman left for Kansas State after the 2018 season, and Matt Entz seamlessly carried on the winning by debuting as head coach with an undefeated championship run.

