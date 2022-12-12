Sources: Pistons' Cade Cunningham will have season-ending shin surgery

Detroit Pistons second-year guard Cade Cunningham will have season-ending surgery on his left shin, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the decision.

Cunningham had been evaluating options for the past several weeks and is expected to make a full recovery, sources said.

He had been dealing with the pain since preseason and had seen multiple doctors looking for ways to continue his sophomore season.

He was out since Nov. 12, as the team termed it left shin soreness but the prognosis has gotten more dire, sources said.

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, played 12 games this season, averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists on 41% shooting. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting and looked to have a promising second season.