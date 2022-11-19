Sources: Pistons' Cade Cunningham exploring shin surgery option for stress reaction

Detroit Pistons second-year guard Cade Cunningham is exploring the option of surgery on his left shin after a stress reaction, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Cunningham has been dealing with the pain since preseason and has seen multiple doctors looking for ways to continue his sophomore season.

Cunningham has been out since Nov. 12, as the team termed it left shin soreness but the prognosis has gotten more dire since, sources said. He's determining options at this point. The length of time for recovery would be determined after the surgery.

If he elects not to have surgery, a combination of rest would be recommended.

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, has played 12 games this season, averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists on 41% shooting. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting and looked to have a promising second season.