Sources: Pelicans spoke to Knicks, other teams about Eric Bledsoe trade package with first-round pick

Eric Bledsoe drives to hoop vs. Spurs

Lonzo Ball isn't the only point guard the New Orleans Pelicans could potentially move before the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

Veteran Eric Bledsoe has been a topic of discussion for the Pelicans to see if they could find a team interested in unloading his contract and a first-round pick.

In his piece about the Knicks keeping an eye on Ball's market, SNY's Ian Begley mentions New York being one of the team's the Pelicans spoke to about taking on Bledsoe's contract.

The Knicks do the cap room to absorb Bledsoe's deal, which has $18.1 million for next season and $3.9 million of his $19.3 million in the 2022-23 season guaranteed.

Is that a deal the Knicks want to take on, though? Ball is a different story because he's a young asset that Begley said the organization believes can be a strong addition to the group they currently have. The 31-year-old Bledsoe might not be worth that cap hit when the Knicks could look elsewhere for veteran help in the offseason.

With that in mind, though, could a deal involving Ball and Bledsoe be in the cards? Forbes' Mike Mazzeo mentioned the Knicks may be able to find a third team to unload Bledsoe's contract and get Ball in a win-win scenario for New York.

In 42 games this season, the 10-year veteran Bledsoe is averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds while playing 29.2 minutes per game.

