SOURCES: Oregon RB coach Carlos Locklyn to leave Ducks for Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks are seeing a drastic change in their coaching staff just as the spring football season gets set to resume, with running backs coach Carlos Locklyn leaving Eugene for another job.

Locklyn will be accepting a position with the Ohio State Buckeyes to become the new running backs coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Locklyn spent two years in Eugene with the Ducks, and helped develop players like Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington, and Jordan James, among others.

Both 247Sports and ESPN reported the news earlier on Monday.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Locklyn signed an extension with the Ducks that was meant to keep him in Eugene through the 2026 season, but the Buckeyes offered the RB coach something he could not pass on, upping his salary with a new contract.

The RB coaching position at Ohio State opened up earlier this offseason after the Buckeyes’ RB coach Tony Alford left to become the new run-game coordinator for the rival Michigan Wolverines, joining new head coach Sherrone More in Ann Arbor.

While the Ducks had what was expected to be one of the most talented RB rooms in the nation this year, with James, Whittington, Jayden Limar, and Jay Harris, Locklyn is now stepping into a prime situation, with the Buckeyes getting top Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins in the transfer portal this year, to go along with guys like TreVeyon Henderson, and Miyan Williams.

Going forward, we will see where Dan Lanning goes to fill this coaching position, but the Ducks will likely want to move fast as spring ball rolls on, resuming on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire