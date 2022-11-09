SOURCES: Oregon Ducks expecting visit from 5-star DL ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks are expecting a big-time visitor for this weekend’s game against the Washington Huskies.

Sources have confirmed to me that 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, the No. 1 ranked DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation, is taking an unofficial visit to Eugene. Hicks is officially committed to Texas A&M, but my source tells me that the Ducks have still been aggressive in his recruitment and are not out of the running, by any means.

At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Hicks would be a monstrous addition to Oregon’s defensive line next year. This would be his third visit to Eugene, where he has been impressed before.

“I’m a key part of their defensive plans,” Hicks said in an interview with On3 earlier this fall. “I’ve been talking to all of their coaches and hearing about how they want to use me in their defense.”

If an Oregon fan were to get ambitious and plug a flip from Hicks into the 247Sports class calculator, the Ducks would see their 2023 class jump from No. 12 in the nation to No. 9 in the nation, just behind the Oklahoma Sooners.

More recruits are bound to start announcing their plans to visit Eugene this weekend, but as of now, the main attraction has been set.

David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021

Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022

Committed to Texas A&M on September 28, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Michigan State Spartans

Texas A&M Aggies

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oklahoma Sooners

Miami Hurricanes

Texas Longhorns

