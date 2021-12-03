Sources: Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers to enter transfer portal

Quinn Ewers’ time at Ohio State is over.

Sources told Yahoo Sports on Friday that Ewers has informed Buckeyes officials that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Ewers is expected to consider Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech for his next school, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Ewers enrolled early at Ohio State and became an unintentional trailblazer. He made well over a million dollars in Name Image and Likeness money by leaving high school early and signing deals, which included memorabilia and a Kombucha company.

Ewers had been the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2022, starring for Southlake Carroll, a powerhouse in the Dallas area. He re-classified and became the top quarterback in 2021.

Ewers arrived at Ohio State in August, about three-quarters of the way through training camp. He made little impact on the season, as he enrolled with the expectation that 2021 would be a redshirt season.

Ewers took two snaps for the Buckeyes this season.