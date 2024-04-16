Sources: Nets set to hire Jordi Fernandez as next head coach

Barring a last-minute snag in the process, Jordi Fernandez will be the Nets' next head coach, per sources familiar with the team's coaching search.

Fernandez, 41, is currently an associate head coach on Mike Brown's staff in Sacramento and the head coach of the Canadian men's national team.

"He's going to connect with guys immediately," said one coach familiar with Fernandez's Team Canada work. "Players will like and respect him, which is not an easy balance to strike (in coaching)."



ESPN first reported the Nets' decision to hire Hernandez.

Former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was also considered for the job. Both Budenholzer and Nets GM Sean Marks worked for the San Antonio Spurs. But the connection between Marks and Budenholzer was a bit overblown, per a source familiar with the dynamic.

Budenholzer will likely be a strong candidate for other openings in the offseason.

Fernandez is set to take over for interim head coach Kevin Ollie. The Nets finished the season 11-17 under Ollie, who took over for Jacque Vaughn.

The Nets started the season 21-33 under Vaughn, who was let go amid the poor start and lack of confidence among some players in the Nets locker room.

This is the fourth head coach of the Marks era. The GM previously hired Kenny Atkinson, Steve Nash and Vaughn. There was internal support in the organization to hire Ime Udoka to replace Nash. But Marks ultimately decided to hire Vaughn.

It's rare for a top executive to have enough job security to hire four head coaches. But Marks' relationship with Nets governor Joe Tsai is known to be very strong. Both men were in lockstep over the organization's decision not to offer Kyrie Irving a full maximum extension prior to the 2023 trade deadline.

After the trades of Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets are presumably building with Mikal Bridges as a focal point. They reportedly rejected several strong trade offers for Bridges. One of those offers, per SNY sources, included at least four first-round picks.

The club also hopes to re-sign Nic Claxton this offseason.

The Nets currently project to have significant cap space in the 2025 offseason. They also have enough young players -- such as Cam Thomas -- and draft capital to aggressively pursue top players via trade.

They're coming off of a disappointing 2023-24 -- the first full season following a mostly underwhelming run with Durant and Irving.

Obviously, the organization hopes that Hernandez can help move things in a positive direction.

"Great hire," said the Team Canada source. "He's going to establish a standard and guys will buy in."