Sources: Nets among teams expected to have interest in pending Knicks free agent Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel drives to basket

The Brooklyn Nets are among teams expected to have interest in pending free agent Nerlens Noel reports SNY's Ian Begley

Begley reported Brooklyn's interest will be dependent on how the offseason plays out, and added that the Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, and Toronto Raptors are also expected to have interest.

Noel, 27, spent this past season on the Knicks on a one-year, $5 million deal, appearing in 64 games and starting in 41 with averages of 5.1 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game.



In the Knicks' 4-1 series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Noel started two games and averaged 18.4 minutes per game.

Noel would add critical role-play and bench depth for the Nets, whose top-heavy approach to roster building backfired this postseason when James Harden and Kyrie Irving missed time against the Bucks due to injuries.