Sources: Nebraska QB Noah Vedral transferring to Rutgers

Greg Schiano’s roster overhaul at Rutgers has an intriguing addition at quarterback.

Former Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral is transferring to Rutgers, according to sources. Vedral is a graduate transfer and will be eligible for the next two seasons, which juices up the quarterback competition at a program that’s struggled offensively in recent seasons.

Vedral is a Nebraska native who began his career at UCF in 2017 before transferring to Nebraska, where he played the past two years. He’s played in 12 college football games, starting two of them and leading Nebraska to a comeback win over Northwestern in the fourth quarter last season.

Vedral’s decision to attend Rutgers marks the ninth transfer that the Scarlet Knights have taken since Schiano took over. After inheriting a team that went 3-21 and winless in the Big Ten the past two seasons, Schiano has emphasized an immediate upgrade in talent.

Nebraska QB Noah Vedral (16) throws during the first half of a college football game on Nov. 29. (AP)

Vedral backed up incumbent starter Adrian Martinez at Nebraska, and his fluency in a no-huddle offense was attractive to the Scarlet Knights coaching staff. While at both Nebraska and UCF, where he began his career, Vedral ran a tempo-based system that’s similar to what new Rutgers offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson plans to run. Gleeson came to Rutgers from Oklahoma State and earned a reputation for quarterback ingenuity at Princeton prior to his time in Stillwater.

Vedral started two games at Nebraska in 2019, losses to both Indiana and Minnesota. Vedral finished last season completing 34-of-52 passes for 418 yards and no passing touchdowns. He also ran for three touchdowns and averaged 3.5 yards per carry. His only career passing touchdown came for UCF in 2017 against Connecticut. He ran for two other touchdowns in 2017 and one during his limited playing time in 2018.

Vedral’s intangibles impressed the Rutgers staff. He has a GPA of more than 3.9 and comes from a family of Nebraska football players. His father, Mike, won three letters as a Cornhuskers tight end. Three uncles also played for Nebraska.

He’ll compete for the starting job with junior Artur Sitkowski, redshirt sophomore Johnny Langan and Baylor transfer Peyton Powell.

