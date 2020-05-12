Sources: NBA superstars establish united front to resume season on private conference call

Some of the NBA’s biggest superstars formed a united front to resume the 2019-20 season during a private conference call Monday, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Toward the end of the call discussing the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, all parties were in agreement to take the court with proper safety measures once the league is given the green light to commence, sources said.

Chris Paul, the president of the players association, arranged the call that included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook, sources said.

The group’s decision is expected to hold significant weight in the decision-making process for the rest of the league’s players when it’s time to deliberate on whether to restart the season.

Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James were part of a private conference call Monday that was arranged by Chris Paul. (Harry How/Getty Images)

ESPN reported that players association reps began informally polling players about resuming the season.

The season has been suspended since March 11.

In a conference call with players on Friday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that he couldn’t guarantee the safety of the players if play resumed in a city where they would be quarantined, but assured them the league would do everything in its power to make the safest conditions possible, sources said.

That didn’t sit well with some players, sources said, with a vaccine not expected to be available for a year or two.

The majority of players who are essentially eliminated from postseason contention would rather the league start back up with the top eight teams in each conference competing in some sort of playoff, sources said.

For some players out of the playoff picture, there’s concern a canceled season could negatively affect the next CBA, sources said.

Silver said he doesn’t have to make a decision on the season until some point in June.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: