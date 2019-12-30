Sources: NBA looking into Kings forward Dewayne Dedmon's public trade request

The NBA will investigate the comments of Sacramento Kings forward Dewayne Dedmon to determine if he should be fined for stating he “would like to be traded,” league sources told Yahoo Sports.

“I would like to be traded,” Dedmon recently told The Sacramento Bee. “I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”

Publicly requesting a trade, whether by a player or his representatives, is a violation under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

Center Dewayne Dedmon has fallen out of the Kings' rotation. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The league frowns upon such requests, with commissioner Adam Silver saying in the past, “From the league’s standpoint, we disfavor trade demands.”

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was fined $50,000 last season when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans after his agent, Rich Paul, publicly acknowledged that they had requested a trade.

Dedmon signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Kings in July. He was expected to be a key contributor for the franchise, but due to his shooting struggles and the emergence of big man Richaun Holmes, the 30-year-old forward has fallen out of the rotation.

Dedmon has appeared in 23 games this season, averaging 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and shooting 41.9 percent from the field.

