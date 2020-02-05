Sources: Multiple NL teams have contacted Cubs about a Kris Bryant trade

The Cubs' offseason began with a number of roadblocks that needed to be cleared before the team could make any significant additions. Those all appear to have been cleared and the Cubs may finally be in position to make significant moves.

The Cubs' desire to cut payroll to get under the luxury tax meant moving money before they could add anyone. The ability to do that was limited by Kris Bryant's grievance case.

With Kris Bryant's grievance case decided in the Cubs' favor, teams are now willing to engage in trade talks knowing Bryant is under contract for two more years. On top of that, all the marquee free agents at third base have found their homes, leaving Bryant and Colorado's Nolan Arenado as the available upgrades at third base via trade.

Mookie Betts was the marquee player on the trade block and he now has his new home in Los Angeles. Teams looking for an upgrade can now turn their attention to Bryant.

After seeing Nicholas Castellanos, Cole Hamels, Steve Cishek, Brandon Kintzler and Pedro Strop leave via free agency with only minor names joining the Cubs so far, the Cubs' offseason may finally hit another gear.

NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported that teams are putting together packages to offer for Bryant.

With Betts now traded I have confirmed multiple NL teams have contacted Cubs re: Bryant offering packages of prospects/young players. Unsure if a deal gets done before Opening Day. If one doesn't Cubs probably hang on to him until July trade deadline. Tune in NOW on @ESPN1000 — David Kaplan (@thekapman) February 5, 2020





The Braves appear to be the most logical suitor for Bryant. They're a contending team with young pitching that they could trade for Bryant. The Nationals and Rockies are also NL teams that have been connected to Bryant.

Bryant was on deck before Betts was dealt. Now, he's up to the plate in the trade market. Let's see if the Cubs get something done.

