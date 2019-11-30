Sources: Missouri fires coach Barry Odom after four seasons

Missouri head coach Barry Odom looks at the scoreboard during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee won the game 24-20. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Missouri is moving on from coach Barry Odom, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports. The move comes in the wake of a sloppy performance in a 24-14 win against Arkansas on Friday.

The news was first reported by PowerMizzou.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Odom proved an average coach in four years in Columbia, as Missouri’s victory against Arkansas on Friday improved the Tigers to 6-6 on the year and 25-25 overall during his tenure.

The move was largely expected, as Missouri had begun vetting candidates in the weeks leading up to the final game. The early read on the Missouri search is that it’ll lean toward an experienced coach with a strong history on the offensive side of the ball.

Athletic director Jim Sterk didn’t hire Odom, who was a popular former player from 1996-99 at Missouri. He was promoted to the head job after one year as defensive coordinator. Prior to that, Odom played a large role in helping Justin Fuente build Memphis into a power. (Landing back with Fuente at Virginia Tech looms as a possibility for Odom.)

Odom replaced Gary Pinkel, the all-time winningest coach in school history. He went 118-73 before retiring in 2015 after a cancer diagnosis.

More from Yahoo Sports: