Sources: Mets have serious interest in free agent pitcher Taijuan Walker

On Tuesday, SNY reported that the Mets were circling back on free agent pitchers with whom they had previously had limited dialogue.

Now they've identified Taijuan Walker as the pitcher in whom they have serious interest, according to league sources. The sides do not yet have an agreement, but have engaged in extensive discussions.

Walker, 28, is 35-34 with a 3.84 ERA in eight seasons with Seattle, Arizona and Toronto.

If he and the Mets do not agree, the team could pivot back to Jake Odorizzi. They might be interested in Odorizzi on a one-year deal; earlier in the offseason he had been seeking three years.